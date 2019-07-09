A car being chased by police in Monona early Tuesday morning eventually crashed into a fire hydrant, with the driver fleeing on foot and police not able to find him.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. along Broadway, Monona police said.
"An officer saw a silver-colored Pontiac with no license plates driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway from South Towne Drive," said Police Chief Walter Ostrenga.
The officer tried to get the driver to pull over, but the driver wouldn't do so and the officer stopped the pursuit after a few blocks.
"Another officer spotted the same vehicle and attempted to stop it near Monona Drive," Ostrenga said. "The vehicle, which was traveling the posted speed limit, refused to stop and accelerated to around 80 mph."
The second officer also stopped the pursuit, this time at Stoughton Road, with the vehicle continuing east on Broadway.
"The vehicle was located a short time later in the 4500 block of the East Broadway Service Road, where it became disabled after striking a fire hydrant," Ostrenga said.
The driver was seen running north through a wooded area. Police set up a perimeter and brought in a police dog, but the driver was not located.
Law enforcement personnel from McFarland, Dane County, the State Patrol and the Capitol Police helped Monona officers during the incident.
The car, which was not stolen, was impounded pending further investigation.
