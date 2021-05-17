 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Speed and alcohol use believed to be factors in Fitchburg crash that left 25-year-old man dead
0 comments
alert top story

Speed and alcohol use believed to be factors in Fitchburg crash that left 25-year-old man dead

  • 0

A 25-year-old man is dead after he crashed his car early Monday morning in Fitchburg, police said.

Alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the accident, which happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of County Highway MM between Irish Land and Haight Farm Road, police said.

Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle after it struck a utility pole and rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.

Highway MM was closed between Haight Farm Road and Irish Lane until about 8:20 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics