Speed and alcohol use believed to be factors in Fitchburg crash that left 25-year-old man dead

A 25-year-old man is dead after he crashed his car early Monday morning in Fitchburg, police said.

Alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the accident, which happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of County Highway MM between Irish Land and Haight Farm Road, police said.

Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle after it struck a utility pole and rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.

Highway MM was closed between Haight Farm Road and Irish Lane until about 8:20 a.m.

