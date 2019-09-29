Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo crop
Speed and alcohol were contributing factors in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the town of Albion that killed an Edgerton man, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Edgerton Road about 0.2 miles north of Jacobus Road in the town of Albion, Lt. Matthew Karls said in a statement.

Arriving deputies found a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado truck with significant damage and the male driver ejected from the vehicle, Karls said.

Investigators determined that the driver and sole occupant was driving south on Edgerton Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck several trees on the east side of the road. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, causing life-threatening injuries, Karls said.

The driver, Cody S. Rivera, 22, of Edgerton, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville, where he was pronounced dead.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s said a forensic examination confirmed that Rivera died from injuries sustained in the crash.

