Speed, alcohol appear to be factors in double fatal town of Albion crash, authorities say

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a double fatal crash Sunday night in the town of Albion crash, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Albion Road, just south of Edgerton Road, in the town of Albion, Lt. Charles Immel said in a statement.

The investigation determined that a black Chevrolet carrying two people was heading south on Albion Road when the driver lost control, the vehicle left the road and struck a building, causing both people to be ejected from the vehicle, Immel said.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and both people were pronounced dead at the scene, Immel said, adding that names were not released pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation, though speed and alcohol appear to be factors, Immel said.

