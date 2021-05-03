Speed a suspected factor in fatal crash into tree in Janesville, police say

Speed is suspected of being a significant contributing factor in a fatal crash into a tree early Saturday in Janesville, police reported.
At about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, officers and paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Court Street and Atwood Avenue in Janesville, Sgt. Steven Carpenter said in a report.
Arriving officers found the vehicle occupied only by the driver, who was unresponsive, pinned in the vehicle and ultimately determined to be dead, Carpenter said.
The initial investigation determined that the vehicle was west on East Court Street approaching Jackman Street when the driver failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle traveled onto the terrace and struck a tree, Carpenter said.
Speed is suspected of being a significant contributing factor to the crash, Carpenter said.
The identity of the driver was not released pending notifications of family.
