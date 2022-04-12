 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Special traffic enforcement set for I-94 between Madison, Milwaukee on Tuesday

A special traffic enforcement effort is set for Tuesday along Interstate 94 between Madison and Milwaukee, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The effort will focus on excessive speed, aggressive/reckless driving, and distracted driving, the State Patrol said in a statement.

The State Patrol will be working with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices.

