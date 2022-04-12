Special traffic enforcement set for I-94 between Madison, Milwaukee on Tuesday

A special traffic enforcement effort is set for Tuesday along Interstate 94 between Madison and Milwaukee, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
The effort will focus on excessive speed, aggressive/reckless driving, and distracted driving, the State Patrol said in a statement.
The State Patrol will be working with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.