Special East Washington Avenue traffic enforcement nabs dozens, 1 driving 126 mph in 55 mph zone, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Special East Washington Avenue traffic enforcement efforts Friday and Saturday nights resulted in four arrests, 64 tickets and 65 warning tickets, with one driver clocked at 126 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, Madison police reported.

The effort with the Wisconsin State Patrol came in response to community complaints about speeding, reckless driving, and racing in the East Washington corridor, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The four arrests were three for impaired driving and one for drugs, DeSpain said.

In addition, several motorists attempted to elude law enforcement, including one who crashed, DeSpain said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.