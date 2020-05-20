You are the owner of this article.
Special East Washington Avenue traffic enforcement nabs dozens, 1 driving 126 mph in 55 mph zone, Madison police say
Special East Washington Avenue traffic enforcement nabs dozens, 1 driving 126 mph in 55 mph zone, Madison police say

Special East Washington Avenue traffic enforcement efforts Friday and Saturday nights resulted in four arrests, 64 tickets and 65 warning tickets, with one driver clocked at 126 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, Madison police reported.

The effort with the Wisconsin State Patrol came in response to community complaints about speeding, reckless driving, and racing in the East Washington corridor, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The four arrests were three for impaired driving and one for drugs, DeSpain said.

In addition, several motorists attempted to elude law enforcement, including one who crashed, DeSpain said.

