Sparta woman dies when thrown from SUV, hit by car on I-90 near Tomah, State Patrol says

A Sparta woman was killed when she was thrown from her SUV during a crash on Interstate 90 near Tomah Friday morning and then hit by a car, the State Patrol reported.

The 35-year-old woman, who was not named pending notification of family, was driving alone east on I-90 in a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe shortly before 5:45 a.m. when she lost control, most likely due to road conditions, Sgt. Gary Helgerson said in a report.

The Tahoe entered the median and overturned, ending up on its left side off the median shoulder on the westbound side, Helgerson said.

During the rollover, the woman was thrown from the Tahoe and came to rest in a lane of westbound I-90, where she was struck by a westbound 2012 Dodge Charger, Helgerson said.

The 24-year-old Tomah man who was driving the Charger was not injured. He also was not named.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.