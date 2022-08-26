Sparta teen dies in rollover crash in Monroe County, authorities say

A Sparta teen died in a rollover crash in Monroe County on Thursday night, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle driven by James D. Olson, 16, went off the road near the intersection of Highway BC and Fairway Road, rolled and came to rest in a shallow creek at the bottom of the embankment, Sheriff Wesley Revels said in a statement.

After Olson did not arrive where he was headed, family and friends went looking for him and discovered the crash at around 10:50 p.m. They called 911 and emergency personnel responded and located Olson in the vehicle and pronounced him dead at the scene, Revels said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Revels said.

Olson was an incoming junior at Sparta High School and the district put out this statement: "The Sparta Area School District would like to extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to JD's family, friends, and all who knew him. As a District, we will be establishing a support plan that we will be sharing with families to assist students during this tragedy."