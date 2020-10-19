 Skip to main content
Spark ignited vapors in shredder at Far East Side recycling business, starting $30K fire
Spark ignited vapors in shredder at Far East Side recycling business, starting $30K fire

Madison firefighters responded to a large business fire on the Far East Side Monday afternoon, the city’s Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said.

A report of the fire at Alter Metal Recycling in the 4400 block of Sycamore Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m., but additional fire crews were called to respond shortly after 1:40 p.m. because of the size of the fire, Schuster said. Residents could see black smoke billowing into the sky from East Washington Avenue.

No one was injured, and no one needed to be evacuated because the fire was in an industrial area, not a building, Schuster said.

Car shredder

The Madison Fire Department responded to a fire that started when a car shredder ignited on the Far East Side Monday afternoon. 

A car shredder at the business caught fire and “there were flames coming from both sides of this compactor,” Schuster said.

Investigators determined that the fire, which caused an estimated $30,000 damage, started when a flammable liquid (likely gasoline) passed through the shredder and its vapors were ignited by a mechanical spark.

Madison firefighters had to connect two fire trucks to each other to put out the flames because the car shredder was several yards into the industrial property, and the fire hydrant was across the street.

Madison fire crews were still on scene responding as of 2:45 p.m.

“At this point, the fire is out,” Schuster said. “We’re just hitting the area with added water to make sure that the fire does not reignite.”



