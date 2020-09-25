Southwest Side residents wake up, scare away burglars who steal vehicle to flee, Madison police say

Southwest Side residents woke up Thursday night to find burglars in their house, causing the suspects to flee in a car they stole from the residence, Madison police reported.
Officers were called to the burglary in the 4300 block of Crawford Drive shortly before 11 p.m., Sgt. Ryan Gibson.
The residents told police they woke up to find burglars in their house and when one of them yelled out to the suspects, they heard them run out of the house and then heard a vehicle speeding off, Gibson said.
One of the residents ultimately realized that his car had been stolen, along with other personal items from inside the home, Gibson said.
Officers verified no burglars remained in the house, and the area was checked for the vehicle and the suspects, but nothing was found, Gibson said.
Fatal crashes, gun violence top recent notable crimes in Madison area
5 occupants of SUV get out and rob 2 pedestrians at gunpoint on West Side, Madison police say
Protesters shut down Beltline near Monona Drive for a time Saturday night, police say
Woman charged with child neglect in infant daughter's drug overdose death in Spring Green
Madison police confirm 1 dead after West Side crash Thursday
4 people injured, flown to trauma centers after shooting in Mayville, authorities say
Authorities identify man found dead in Reindahl Park in Madison on Sunday
Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash on West Side, Madison police say
Man shot 3 fellow residents of Mayville apartment, then apparently shot himself
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in West Side crash on Tuesday night
Police: man set fire to homeless peoples' tent; fire damaged park shelter
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.