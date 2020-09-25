 Skip to main content
Southwest Side residents wake up, scare away burglars who steal vehicle to flee, Madison police say
Southwest Side residents woke up Thursday night to find burglars in their house, causing the suspects to flee in a car they stole from the residence, Madison police reported.

Officers were called to the burglary in the 4300 block of Crawford Drive shortly before 11 p.m., Sgt. Ryan Gibson.

The residents told police they woke up to find burglars in their house and when one of them yelled out to the suspects, they heard them run out of the house and then heard a vehicle speeding off, Gibson said.

One of the residents ultimately realized that his car had been stolen, along with other personal items from inside the home, Gibson said.

Officers verified no burglars remained in the house, and the area was checked for the vehicle and the suspects, but nothing was found, Gibson said.

