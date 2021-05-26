Southwest Side residents hear noises, then burglar opens bedroom door, Madison police say

Southwest Side residents heard noises inside their home and then a burglar opened their bedroom door early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

The residents of the home in the 1400 block of Lucy Lane did not see the suspect, and the suspect did not enter the bedroom in the incident shortly before 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a report.

Arriving officers found no evidence of forced entry to the home residence.

The residents came out of the house when police arrived, and officers checked the residence and found no sign of forced entry and determined the suspect had fled, Gibson said.

Some items stolen from the residence, Gibson said, adding that a suspect has not been located.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.