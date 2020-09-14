 Skip to main content
Southwest Side residents awakened by burglar with flashlight in their bedroom, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Southwest Side residents were awakened by a burglar shining a flashlight in their bedroom on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Prairie Road. The suspect ran out of the house, and the residents called the police, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Responding officers checked the house and determined no other suspects were inside. A police dog attempted a track, but the burglar was not found, Gibson said.

Some items were stolen from the home, Gibson said.

Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

