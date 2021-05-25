Southwest Side resident heard noise Monday night, found hole in window Tuesday morning, Madison police say

A Southwest Side resident heard a noise Monday night, then found a hole in a window and damage to a wall of their residence Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

On Tuesday morning, an officer was flagged down in the 1000 block of Gammon Lane for a report of an occupied residence struck by gunfire, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

A resident reported hearing a noise at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, but not observing any damage. However, when they woke up Tuesday morning, they observed damage to their wall, and then a noticed a hole in the window, while a shell casing was located outside the residence, Malloy said.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

