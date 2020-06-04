Southwest Side Madison fire claims two lives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people died in a house fire on Madison's Southwest Side early Thursday morning, and arson investigators have been brought in to determine the cause of the blaze that also sent two other people to the hospital

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Firefighters arrived at the house eight minutes after it was reported on fire in the 2100 block of Seminole Highway just after 3 a.m., and located the two deceased people within 10 minutes after that, the Madison Fire Department said in a news release. Firefighters discovered heavy fire at the back of the house upon arrival, and two people who had escaped reported there were still two people inside.

The two who escaped were treated at the scene by paramedics and then took themselves to the hospital, the fire department said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release the names of the dead and cause of death.

Photos: Most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.