Southwest Side Madison fire claims two lives
Southwest Side Madison fire claims two lives

Two people died in a house fire on Madison's Southwest Side early Thursday morning, and arson investigators have been brought in to determine the cause of the blaze that also sent two other people to the hospital

Firefighters arrived at the house eight minutes after it was reported on fire in the 2100 block of Seminole Highway just after 3 a.m., and located the two deceased people within 10 minutes after that, the Madison Fire Department said in a news release. Firefighters discovered heavy fire at the back of the house upon arrival, and two people who had escaped reported there were still two people inside.

The two who escaped were treated at the scene by paramedics and then took themselves to the hospital, the fire department said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release the names of the dead and cause of death.

