Southwest Side Madison fire claims two lives

Two people died in a house fire on Madison's Southwest Side early Thursday morning, and arson investigators have been brought in to determine the cause of the blaze that also sent two other people to the hospital
Firefighters arrived at the house eight minutes after it was reported on fire in the 2100 block of Seminole Highway just after 3 a.m., and located the two deceased people within 10 minutes after that, the Madison Fire Department said in a news release. Firefighters discovered heavy fire at the back of the house upon arrival, and two people who had escaped reported there were still two people inside.
The two who escaped were treated at the scene by paramedics and then took themselves to the hospital, the fire department said.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release the names of the dead and cause of death.
Photos: Most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road & East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.