Southwest Side gas station struck during shooting, Madison police say

Madison police squad
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Southwest Side gas station was struck during a shooting Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

No injuries were reported in the shooting shortly before 2:30 p.m. outside the BP, 4501 Verona Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses reported several shots being fired by one of two people who were inside a blue minivan, apparently aimed at a man who was on foot, DeSpain said.

At least one bullet struck the gas station, and a shell casing was recovered, DeSpain said.

