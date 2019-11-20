Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
A Southwest Side gas station was robbed as the clerk closed the store late Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

As the clerk was closing the Speedway Gas Station, 4902 Verona Road, shortly before midnight Tuesday, a male wearing a black ski mask displayed what appeared to be a silver handgun and robbed the store, Lt. Kipp Hartman reported.

Two others suspects were involved and appeared to be lookouts. All three were last seen fleeing on foot, Hartman said.

The robber with the gun was described as a black male about 15 years old, 5-foot-6 and 120 to 130 pounds, with dreadlocks to the bottom of his ears, wearing all black, including a black ski mask over his nose and mouth. The gun he carried was described as silver with brown grips and green sights, believed to be a BB gun or Airsoft.

The second suspect was described as a black male mal about 18 years old, 6-foot and 140 pounds, wearing a hoody of unknown color, red shoes and black pants.

The third suspect was described as a black male about 4-foot with short hair.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

