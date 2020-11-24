Southwest Side couple has their Mercedes Benz stolen twice within days, Madison police say

A Southwest Side couple had their Mercedes Benz stolen twice within days, Madison police reported.
The first theft happened last Wednesday when they inadvertently left the car outside their home in the 6900 block Chester Drive with keys inside, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in an incident report.
On Friday morning, police found the Mercedes parked on Golden Copper Lane. The keys were missing, but the couple used a spare to drive the car home, DeSpain said.
They parked it in their locked garage, but on Saturday morning discovered the Mercedes was missing again, DeSpain said.
A couple of hours after the second theft, a Madison officer found it again, this time parked at an apartment complex on Muir Field Road, DeSpain said.
