Try 3 months for $3
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A convenience store on the Southwest Side was robbed Thursday night by a man who implied he had a gun.

The robbery took place at about 10:10 p.m. at the BP station, 6202 Schroeder Road, Madison police said.

"The suspect confronted the clerk, took money from the register and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency," said Sgt. Nathan Becker.

A police dog was brought to the scene but the robber was not located.

The robber is a black male in his 20s, 6 feet tall, 200 to 215 pounds, wearing a black or dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt covering his face, dark-colored pants and brown work boots.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Comments disabled.