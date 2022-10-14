 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEFOREST | INTERSTATE 39-90-94

Southbound I-39/90/94 to stay closed Friday night after truck hit overpass near DeForest

Bridge damage

A worker cuts away part of a damaged bridge over Interstate 39-90-94 near DeForest on Friday after it was struck by a truck earlier that morning. A portion of the interstate remained closed Friday night.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Southbound Interstate 39-90-94 remained closed Friday night after a boom truck hit the River Road overpass near DeForest at about 11:40 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Aftermath of a collision between a truck and the River Road overpass on Interstate 39-90-94 Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

The southbound lanes will remain closed overnight as work crews have been dispatched to remove a portion of the River Road bridge over the southbound lanes, the state Department of Transportation said.

“It’s buckled pretty good, so we’ve got southbound (I-39-90-94) closed” at Highway V (mile marker 129), Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson said at mid-day Friday, minutes after the crash happened.

Johnson described the damage as “significant” and said there was debris from the crash on southbound I-39-90-94.

Southbound traffic was being diverted east on Highway V, south on Highway 51, and west on Highway 19 back to I-39-90-94.

If possible, southbound I-39/90/94 traffic was advised to use the Highway 12 exit at Lake Delton to avoid the lengthy delays. That would allow motorists to come down through Madison and avoid the area of the bridge crash.

At one point Friday, the back-up southbound was 10 miles, DOT said.

Northbound lanes remained open.

The wreck that damaged the bridge, causing the backup, was under investigation, the State Patrol said. The driver of the truck, who had not been cited, and another motorist received minor injuries.

DeForest Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram said the blocked exit going into the municipality was an important but not major access point.

“We’re able to move folks down to the next access point or exit point and they’re able to still enter the major highway grid,” she said.

“But this is never good thing,” she added. “This is a situation where jurisdictionally we need to coordinate with the state and county and local road system to make sure it all comes back online.”

Redirected traffic didn’t seem to be boosting business for restaurants along Highway V. Employees said business was actually lagging, compared to what would normally be a busy Friday.

Kelly Burdick, an employee at The Timber’s bar and grill, said business was down, despite the Friday night happy hour special.

After spending so much time in traffic, “I guess people are just rushing to get home,” Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet manager Tyler Brown said. “Can’t blame them.”

State Journal reporters Daniela Jaime and Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.

Traffic diverted

Traffic exits Interstate 39/90/94 at Highway V after a truck hit an overpass on Friday, closing all southbound lanes.
Bridge damage

Damage to the River Road overpass could be seen Friday after it was hit by a boom truck on Interstate 39/90/94 in DeForest.
Bridge damage

The southbound lanes of Interstate 39-90-94 were closed after a boom truck hit the River Road overpass Friday in DeForest.
Interstate partially closed

The southbound lanes of Interstate 39-90-94 were closed after a boom truck hit the River Road overpass in DeForest.
Bridge crash

Crews respond to the scene of a crash Friday between a truck and an overpass on Interstate 39-90-94 in Windsor.
Traffic diverted

Traffic exits Interstate 39/90/94 at Highway V after a truck hit an overpass on Friday, closing all southbound lanes.

 

