Southbound I-39/90/94 open again after portion of damaged bridge removed, authorities say

The backup was reported cleared at 5:48 a.m. Saturday by the State Patrol.
Northbound lanes remained open.
The River Road bridge will not be open for quite some time, the State Patrol said.
The State Patrol said preliminary reports indicate the crane truck was traveling south on I-39/90/94 with the boom arm extended, when it struck the overpass and rolled onto its side, injuring the driver. A second vehicle struck debris from the bridge hit, causing minor injuries to the driver.
No enforcement action has been reported.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
A worker cuts away part of a damaged bridge over Interstate 39-90-94 near DeForest on Friday after it was struck by a truck earlier that morning. A portion of the interstate remained closed Friday night.