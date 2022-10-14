 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Southbound I-39/90/94 closed after truck hits overpass near DeForest, authorities say

Southbound Interstate 39/90/94 was closed Friday after a boom truck hit the River Road overpass near DeForest about 11:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

“It’s buckled pretty good, so we’ve got southbound (I-39/90/94) closed” at Highway V, Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson told the State Journal.

He described the damage as “significant” and said there is debris from the crash on southbound I-39/90/94, he said.

A bridge inspector was on the way, Johnson said, adding that he expected it to be “a significant long-term event,” though he didn’t know how long it would be.

Southbound traffic was being diverted east on Highway V, south on Highway 51, and west on Highway 19 back to I-39/90/94.  

The northbound lanes were open, but backed up “just from people looking,” Johnson said.

People are also reading…

This story will be updated.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea fires new missile, flies warplanes near border as South imposes sanctions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics