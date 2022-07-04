South Side warehouse destroyed in fire Sunday night, authorities say

A fire destroyed a construction business warehouse on the South Side Sunday night, the Madison Fire Department said.

The warehouse stood at 600 East Badger Road, just south of the Beltline, said fire department spokesperson Jen Blair. Heavy smoke and flames rose above the structure, visible from the Beltline, Blair said.

Fireworks, combined with the building's flammable contents, led to the fire, Blair said. The building was empty at the time, and no civilians or firefighters were injured — but the fire led to a "complete loss" of the warehouse, valued at roughly $250,000, Blair said.

Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to any other buildings, according to Blair; they controlled the fire by 10:01 p.m., less than 30 minutes after arriving at the warehouse at 9:34 p.m.

The fire remains under investigation, Blair said.

