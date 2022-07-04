 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Madison Media Partners Inc., madison.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health
alert top story

South Side warehouse destroyed in fire Sunday night, authorities say

Madison fire truck
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

A fire destroyed a construction business warehouse on the South Side Sunday night, the Madison Fire Department said.

The warehouse stood at 600 East Badger Road, just south of the Beltline, said fire department spokesperson Jen Blair. Heavy smoke and flames rose above the structure, visible from the Beltline, Blair said.

Fireworks, combined with the building's flammable contents, led to the fire, Blair said. The building was empty at the time, and no civilians or firefighters were injured — but the fire led to a "complete loss" of the warehouse, valued at roughly $250,000, Blair said.

Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to any other buildings, according to Blair; they controlled the fire by 10:01 p.m., less than 30 minutes after arriving at the warehouse at 9:34 p.m.

The fire remains under investigation, Blair said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics