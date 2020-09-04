South Side resident sleeps through break-in, theft of car, Madison police say

A South Side resident slept through a break-in early Thursday that resulted in the theft of her car, which was recovered later, Madison police reported.
The burglar removed a screen, raised a window that had been left cracked, and entered the residence in the 2400 block of Allied Drive, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The woman told police when she woke up she found that her car key had been stolen and her Honda Civic was gone from the driveway, DeSpain said.
Late Thursday afternoon, a resident on Leyton Lane contacted police after noticing the Civic parked in front of his house with lots of items "strewn about," DeSpain said.
Police contacted the woman, who had a spare key and came to get her car, which reeked of marijuana, but was not damaged. She said candy wrappers and baseball cards that were on the ground at the scene did not belong to her, DeSpain said.
