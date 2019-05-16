Try 3 months for $3
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A mobile home park on Madison's South Side was hit by thieves overnight, with vehicles and other items stolen from residences in the neighborhood.

Multiple reports of thefts were made to Madison police Thursday morning from the Highland Manor Mobile Home Park, including several thefts at residences on Bel-Aire Drive.

"At least two vehicles, a van and an SUV, were reported stolen," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"Victims say other items were taken from cars, storage sheds and other places outside the homes."

A witness said three young teens got out of a red Ford Explorer sometime after 5:30 a.m.

"They appeared to be involved in the thefts," DeSpain said.

No description of the thieves was given.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.