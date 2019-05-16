A mobile home park on Madison's South Side was hit by thieves overnight, with vehicles and other items stolen from residences in the neighborhood.
Multiple reports of thefts were made to Madison police Thursday morning from the Highland Manor Mobile Home Park, including several thefts at residences on Bel-Aire Drive.
"At least two vehicles, a van and an SUV, were reported stolen," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"Victims say other items were taken from cars, storage sheds and other places outside the homes."
A witness said three young teens got out of a red Ford Explorer sometime after 5:30 a.m.
"They appeared to be involved in the thefts," DeSpain said.
No description of the thieves was given.
Suspect arrested after racially charged fight on Metro bus, Madison police say
Infants rescued from car, sleeping driver arrested, Madison police say
Deputy pepper sprayed, suspect reported missing, officials say
Knife-swinging man arrested, allegedly had dispute with female acquaintance, police say
Carrying cash register early in the morning leads to arrest, Janesville police say
Man clad in underwear arrested for alleged 7th operating under the influence offense
Alleged drug dealers arrested during search of South Side apartment, Madison police say
Alleged drug dealers arrested during search of South Side apartment, Madison police say
Two years in prison for man who kept chemicals, bomb-making materials in apartment
Jury finds man guilty in 2017 convenience store homicide
Subscribe to Daily Headlines