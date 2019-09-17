A Monona man was arrested for allegedly stealing things from a vehicle on the South Side after a neighbor told a family the man was in their car and members of the family hurried out and confronted him, Madison police reported.
The incident started shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday with the call from a neighbor to a woman, who grabbed a couple of family members and hurried outside their residence in the 2300 block Fish Hatchery Road, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The suspect got out after being confronted and attempted to leave with some of the woman’s belongings, including a debit card, but after the scuffle began he dropped the stolen property and left, DeSpain said.
Tyler J. Wood, 36, was located and arrested on tentative charges of theft from motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.