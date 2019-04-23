A South Milwaukee woman involved in a crash on Interstate 39/90/94 Monday night was arrested for her alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Jackie Christophel, 50, was arrested by the State Patrol in a restaurant parking lot on High Crossing Boulevard, the news release said.
At about 6:30 p.m., the State Patrol was notified of a hit and run crash on the Interstate's northbound side near mile marker 137, between the Badger Interchange and the Highway 151 Interchange.
"The victim's vehicle that remained at the crash scene was driven to the Pizzeria Uno parking lot on High Crossing Boulevard," the report said.
"Upon arriving on scene, the offending vehicle was also located at the same location."
The trooper noted signs of impairment from Christophel so field sobriety tests were given, resulting in her arrest.
No one was injured in the crash.
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatal home invasion robbery
Man arrested on drug charges while on parole for drug charges, Madison police say
Madison man arrested on alleged child pornography charge, police say
Man allegedly wanted 14-year-old girl for sex, Madison police say
Man convicted of homicide in 2015 heroin overdose death
Man charged in 2007 pedestrian fatality pleads guilty to hit and run
Man shot by Madison cop gets year in jail for making threat before shooting
Subscribe to Daily Headlines