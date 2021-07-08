Son of missing Windsor couple arrested for providing false information, Sheriff's Office says

The son of a village of Windsor couple who were reported missing has been arrested for providing false information to authorities, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Thursday night.

"We definitely have some suspicions as to what actually happened," Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.

"We're still working to find out more answers" on the whereabouts of Bart and Krista Halderson, who were reported missing at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and whether they are safe, Schaffer said.

"Detectives now believe that their disappearance is suspicious, and that their son Chandler, provided deputies with false information," the Sheriff's Office said Thursday night.

Chandler M. Halderson, 23, was booked into the Dane County Jail for providing false information on a missing person at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is expected to provide more information on the investigation at a news conference Friday.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said a family member reported that Bart, 50, and Krista, 53, Halderson were last seen on July 1 at their home. The family member said the couple had planned a trip to Langlade County for the weekend and the family has been unable to confirm if they arrived safely.