A mother and son found dead in their Sauk City home on Sunday died of natural causes, with the son dying first and the mother dying several days later, because the son wasn't able to take care of his mother, police said.
David Fass, 63, and Margaret Fass, 88, were found in their home at 914 Monroe Street after concerned neighbors called police because the Fass' lawn hadn't been cut and nobody saw activity at the home.
Preliminary autopsy results showed both died of unspecified natural cause.
"An exact time of death has not yet been determined," said Sauk Prairie Police Chief Jerry Strunz. "Evidence indicates David died approximately one to two days prior to Margaret's death."
Police said David was the sole caregiver for his mother, and it was believed Margaret was unable to care for herself once David had died.
"We would like to thank the community for the assistance with the investigation," Strunz said.