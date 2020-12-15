‘Someone is going to die today’: Armed man angry over broken snow plow part arrested on way to kill repairman, Janesville police say

An armed man enraged by a broken snow plow part was arrested in a high-risk traffic stop after threatening to kill the repairman, Janesville police reported.

The incident began about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday when officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a residence on West Memorial drive in Janesville. Police reported being told that David K. Krause, 56, had left the residence with two handguns and was going to Elkhorn to kill the repairman.

Arriving officers spoke to two people who live with Krause who said he became enraged over the broken part and was going to Elkhorn to kill the person who made the repair. They said Krause loaded a .357 and 9mm handgun into holsters and stated that “Someone is going to die today,” police said in a report.

The victims tried to intervene, but Krause threatened them with the guns and left. Officers obtained a description of Krause’s vehicle and called him on the phone, he answered and said where he was in Walworth County, police said.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was notified and deputies found the vehicle and conducted a high risk traffic stop on Highway H in the town of Sugar Creek before Krause got to Elkhorn, police said.