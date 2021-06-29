Some south Madison police to patrol at night with squad lights on

Two squad cars in Madison's South Police District will be patrolling with their blue and red lights activated — but no sirens — during certain, unannounced nighttime periods as part of a broader, summer-long plan to reduce crime and better connect with residents.
District Capt. Mike Hanson said in a Tuesday afternoon blog post that "the intent is to reassure residents that police are present in their neighborhoods and to warn those with criminal intent that we are in the area and will continue to be in the area."
Hanson said none of the city's other six police districts plan to do the same. Police in other U.S. communities, however, including Wilmington and Salisbury, North Carolina, have used the approach, known as "steady blue." Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, who took over in February, used to be deputy chief in Salisbury.
Each of the city's districts have created three-month-long strategic plans running through the end of August and including specific crime-reduction targets. The initiative comes as there are signs Madison could see a summer with as much or more violence as last summer, when the city saw a record increase in gunfire.
Madison remains a comparatively safe mid-size American city, and police statistics show crime overall has not significantly increased in recent years.
But there have been increases in gunfire, car thefts and related crimes, especially by juveniles, and Barnes' most recent quarterly report shows big upticks in shots-fired incidents and auto thefts in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of 2020.
Hanson said police will evaluate the effectiveness of the squad lights program at the end of the summer.
Madison police have also committed to doing more brief, unannounced foot patrols over the summer to interact and build relationships with residents and as a warning and deterrent to those who would commit crimes.
Want your car stolen or home burglarized? Here's how to make thieves' jobs easier
For years, police have warned residents to lock their vehicles and homes to discourage opportunistic young thieves. At times, that advice appears to be falling on deaf ears.
Janesville police said they have seen a recent spree of thefts of vehicles left unlocked with keys inside.
Unlocked doors led to a stolen vehicle and a stolen handgun overnight Thursday into Friday on the Near West Side, Madison police reported.
A spree of thefts from vehicles overnight Sunday into Monday included smashed windows and stolen purses, Madison police reported.
Fitchburg police identify 2 arrested in vehicle theft, interrupted burglary, shots fired in Cross Plains
Fitchburg police have identified the two people arrested in a vehicle theft, interrupted burglary and shots fired incident in Cross Plains early Wednesday morning.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday, two days after fleeing the scene of a Far West Side burglary with others in a stolen vehicle, Madison police reported.
An unlocked SUV with a garage door opener inside of it was stolen from a Southwest Side home, along with several wallets, Madison police reported.
Town of Madison police officers found the stolen vehicle at a 7-Eleven on Park Street and arrested an 18-year-old male occupant, while a male juvenile ran from the vehicle and was not apprehended, police said.
Car left unlocked in driveway leads to theft of 2 vehicles from Southeast Side home, Madison police say
The driveway vehicle was unlocked because it was believed the owner would move the car into the garage, but the car was not moved and thieves opened it, activated the garage door opener, entered the home and stole keys for both the driveway vehicle and an additional car in the garage, police said.
No injuries were reported in the crashes police responded to on Sunday.
3 teen suspects in burglaries, car thefts arrested after purse snatching, crash of stolen car, Madison police say
One of the trio, a 15-year-old from Madison is wanted by several jurisdictions, with Madison police having probable cause to arrest him for burglary while armed and for dropping a handgun outside of Leopold Elementary School on Oct. 22.
Police: Westport homeowners confront burglars who gain entry from garage door opener in unlocked car
The case shows that recent arrests in Dane County and in Sauk County haven’t ended such crimes, as police had warned
"Stolen cars -- when recovered -- often have been damaged and many smell of pot, so on several levels people have been victimized."