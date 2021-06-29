 Skip to main content
Some south Madison police to patrol at night with squad lights on
Some south Madison police to patrol at night with squad lights on

Two squad cars in Madison's South Police District will be patrolling with their blue and red lights activated — but no sirens — during certain, unannounced nighttime periods as part of a broader, summer-long plan to reduce crime and better connect with residents.

District Capt. Mike Hanson said in a Tuesday afternoon blog post that "the intent is to reassure residents that police are present in their neighborhoods and to warn those with criminal intent that we are in the area and will continue to be in the area."

Hanson said none of the city's other six police districts plan to do the same. Police in other U.S. communities, however, including Wilmington and Salisbury, North Carolina, have used the approach, known as "steady blue." Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, who took over in February, used to be deputy chief in Salisbury.

Each of the city's districts have created three-month-long strategic plans running through the end of August and including specific crime-reduction targets. The initiative comes as there are signs Madison could see a summer with as much or more violence as last summer, when the city saw a record increase in gunfire.

Madison remains a comparatively safe mid-size American city, and police statistics show crime overall has not significantly increased in recent years.

But there have been increases in gunfire, car thefts and related crimes, especially by juveniles, and Barnes' most recent quarterly report shows big upticks in shots-fired incidents and auto thefts in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Hanson said police will evaluate the effectiveness of the squad lights program at the end of the summer.

Madison police have also committed to doing more brief, unannounced foot patrols over the summer to interact and build relationships with residents and as a warning and deterrent to those who would commit crimes.

