Some south Madison police to patrol at night with squad lights on

Two squad cars in Madison's South Police District will be patrolling with their blue and red lights activated — but no sirens — during certain, unannounced nighttime periods as part of a broader, summer-long plan to reduce crime and better connect with residents.

District Capt. Mike Hanson said in a Tuesday afternoon blog post that "the intent is to reassure residents that police are present in their neighborhoods and to warn those with criminal intent that we are in the area and will continue to be in the area."

Hanson said none of the city's other six police districts plan to do the same. Police in other U.S. communities, however, including Wilmington and Salisbury, North Carolina, have used the approach, known as "steady blue." Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, who took over in February, used to be deputy chief in Salisbury.