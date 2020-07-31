Some law enforcement say they won't enforce Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate

Under the mask order, masks can be removed when eating or drinking or when communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing. People who have trouble breathing or medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask are exempt.

Violations of the mask order would not bring criminal penalties but could result in a $200 fine.

Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart said in a statement on Facebook that Evers' order is "government overreach and unconstitutional on many levels." He said prohibiting people from gathering unless they adhere to social distancing also violates the Constitution.

"You have an individual right to make your own medical decisions," Stuart said. "We as government officials shall not intrude. The Constitution can't be suspended, whether people get sick or not."

Stuart said his deputies will not participate in any enforcement of the mask order.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office said it will not respond to complaints about mask violations, also calling Evers' order a violation of the Constitution. The office said enforcement would require deputies to invade the privacy of residents to determine whether they are exempt from the mandate.