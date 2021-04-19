'So much violence': More than 100 march for unity in Madison in wake of recent shootings

“We’re out here, always taking care of our people,” Hicks said.

Hicks said the goal is to bring people together and raise awareness about the injustices that are happening in the U.S.

Harrison said her dad doesn’t drive in the same car as her brother because he’s afraid that police would see two Black men in a car and pull them over.

Ashley Cheung, 18, who is Chinese, Canadian and American, said during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been increasing discrimination and violence against Asian Americans. She said her own family has experienced discrimination.

Amanda Zhang, 20, who is also Chinese, said people don’t always assume that the Asian community is discriminated against because they’re seen as the “model minority.” But she’s experienced microaggressions, such as people assuming that she doesn’t know how to speak English, Zhang said.

Janeway said racism against different groups of people are “intertwined,” and all of the groups need to work together to uplift each other and make progress on bettering society.

Cheung said it feels like “nothing is changing.” But she wants to be a part of fighting against police brutality, Asian hate, racism and violence against people of color.