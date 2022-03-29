Smoke from grass fire causes crash on I-94 in Jackson County, Wisconsin State Patrol says

Heavy smoke from a grass fire caused a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin State Patrol said.
No one was injured in the crash. Emergency crews responded to the incident in the eastbound lanes of the interstate north of Highway 121 around 3:20 p.m.
A grass fire in the median just north of exit 98 near Northfield created poor visibility, prompting the crash. Traffic was blocked for about an hour and a half.
Photos: Looking back at Laurie 'Bambi' Bembenek's murder conviction
Bembenek takes the oath
Laurie "Bambi" Bembenek takes an oath to tell the truth at her trial in 1982. Her given first name was Lawrencia.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Bembenek testifies, 1982
Laurie "Bambi" Bembenek, then 23 years old, testifies during her murder trial in 1982. Her given first name was Lawrencia.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Murder victim Christine Schultz
Murder victim Christine Schultz is pictured in 1981.
MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Fred Schultz testifies, 1982
Fred Schultz, Laurie Bembenek's husband, testifies at her trial Feb. 27, 1982, in the death of his ex-wife, Christine Schultz.
MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Talking to reporters
Laurie "Bambi" Bembenek, shown with her attorney, Donald Eisenberg as they talk to reporters Oct. 20, 1981, during a court hearing on her murder charge. She was found guilty of first-degree murder for the slaying of Christine Schultz.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Bembenek in 1986
Lawrencia "Bambi" Bembenek in 1986.
Appeals court hearing in 1986
Lawrencia "Bambi" Bembenek attends an appeals court hearing in 1986.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Bembenek in court, 1991
Laurie "Bambi" Bembenek attends an immigration hearing in Ontario on April 23, 1991.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Laurie Bembenek in 1992
Flanked by her attorneys Frank Morocco, left, and Sheldon T. Zenner, right, convicted murderer Laurie Bembenek answers questions at a new conference in Chicago in December 1992. She won her freedom after 10 years in prison under a deal in which her original conviction was set aside, allowing her to plead no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and was placed on parole. She still maintained her innocence.
AP ARCHIVES
Bembenek in 1993
Lawrencia "Bambi" Bembenek speaks in 1993 at UW- Parkside, where she earned a liberal arts degree in humanities. A TV movie called "Woman on the Run," based on Bembenek's book starred Tatum O'Neal that year.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Bembenek's drug charge in 1996
Laurie "Bambi'' Bembenek, a convicted murderer whose escape from prison and subsequent recapture inspired a television movie, is shown being booked into jail Feb. 25, 1996, after Milwaukee police searched her apartment and reportedly found a marijuana cigarette and 3.8 grams of cocaine. She legally changed her first name from Lawrencia to Laurie in 1994.
The Capital Times
Bembenek in 2002
Laurie Bembenek is pictured in 2002, the same year that DNA results released in court showed that none of her DNA was found on any of the 15 items tested. She continued for years to fight in court -- citing DNA and ballistics testing -- to clear her name, but she did so from afar. In 1996, Wisconsin authorities gave her permission to transfer her parole to the state of Washington to be closer to her parents.
IRA ROBINS PHOTO
Bembenek continues to pursue appeals, 2006
Coverage of Bembenek's death, 2010
