Smoke alarms help thwart apartment fire on West Side

Smoke alarms in neighboring apartments helped tip off the Madison Fire Department to a fire in an unoccupied apartment on the West Side Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters extinguished a fire in the empty apartment on the first floor of an apartment building on the 1200 block of South Midvale Boulevard, fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement. Engine Co. 9 was dispatched to the building at 4:22 p.m.
Fire, heat and smoke damage in the apartment is estimated at $30,000 by the fire department. Neighboring apartments in the four-unit building were largely not affected. No injuries were reported.
Though no cause has been determined, fire investigators believe faulty wiring in a vacuum cleaner or the spontaneous combustion of painting materials could have caused the blaze, Schuster said.