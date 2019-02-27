A burglar had a very busy schedule early Wednesday morning when five businesses were victims of smash and grab break-ins in Madison.
The first burglary was reported at about 3:15 a.m., and Madison police the same person or persons could be responsible for all of the break-ins, even though they happened in different parts of the city.
The break-ins happened at:
- Simply Communications, 1903 S. Park St.
- Northside Liquor, 2801 N. Sherman Ave.
- Cricket Wireless, 4613 Verona Road
- T-Mobile, 2608 E. Washington Ave.
- Misty Mountain Games, 4672 Cottage Grove Road
"In some cases, phones and cash were taken," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Investigators believe several cases are connected, and it's possible the same criminal or criminals could be responsible for the entire burglary spree."
Anyone with information about the smash and grab spree is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.