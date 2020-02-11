You are the owner of this article.
Smash-and-grab thefts from vehicles plaguing Southwest Side nursing home, Madison police say

A Southwest Side nursing home has been hits by a series of smash-and-grab thefts from vehicles, Madison police reported.

There have now been seven separate cases reported in the parking lot of St. Mary's Care Center, 3401 Maple Grove Drive, with the most recent shortly before noon on Friday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

All of the incidents involved someone using a rock, or other projectile, to smash out a window, and then reach into vehicles to steal items, with a purse taken on Friday, DeSpain said.

Vehicles that do not have items in plain view have not been targeted, DeSpain said.

He noted that the crimes are somewhat of an aberration, as most thefts from vehicles involve those left unlocked.

Anyone with information on the crimes can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

