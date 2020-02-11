Smash-and-grab thefts from vehicles plaguing Southwest Side nursing home, Madison police say

A Southwest Side nursing home has been hits by a series of smash-and-grab thefts from vehicles, Madison police reported.

There have now been seven separate cases reported in the parking lot of St. Mary's Care Center, 3401 Maple Grove Drive, with the most recent shortly before noon on Friday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

All of the incidents involved someone using a rock, or other projectile, to smash out a window, and then reach into vehicles to steal items, with a purse taken on Friday, DeSpain said.

Vehicles that do not have items in plain view have not been targeted, DeSpain said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He noted that the crimes are somewhat of an aberration, as most thefts from vehicles involve those left unlocked.

Anyone with information on the crimes can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.