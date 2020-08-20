Smash-and-grab theft from vehicle near Far West Side fitness center part of spree, Madison police say

A smash-and-grab theft from a vehicle parked near a Far West Side fitness center on Sunday afternoon was the 29th such crime since June 1, Madison police reported.
At about 2 p.m. Sunday, a man walked out to his car parked near the Princeton Club, 8080 Watts Road, and found his passenger window smashed out and his wallet gone, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
In the 29 forced-entry thefts from vehicles in Madison since June 1, criminals have been targeting vehicles in parking lots near fitness facilities, near trailheads of bike paths, and also at people's homes, DeSpain said.
In almost all of the cases, items have been left in plain view in the vehicles. Typically rocks or cinder blocks are being used to break window glass, Despain said.
