 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smash-and-grab burglars steal smokes from Far East Side gas station, Madison police say
alert

Smash-and-grab burglars steal smokes from Far East Side gas station, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

Two smash-and-grab burglars stole dozens of cartons of cigarettes and multiple boxes of cigars from a Far East Side gas station early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

The theft happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the BP gas station, 4102 Commercial Ave., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Video surveillance showed two people entering the store after the front door glass was shattered with an unknown object, DeSpain said.

Police responded to an alarm around 4 a.m., DeSpain said, but no arrests were reported.

Terrorist plot to kidnap Michigan governor to 'stand trial' in Wisconsin tops recent notable crime news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics