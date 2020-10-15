Smash-and-grab burglars steal smokes from Far East Side gas station, Madison police say

Two smash-and-grab burglars stole dozens of cartons of cigarettes and multiple boxes of cigars from a Far East Side gas station early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

The theft happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the BP gas station, 4102 Commercial Ave., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Video surveillance showed two people entering the store after the front door glass was shattered with an unknown object, DeSpain said.

Police responded to an alarm around 4 a.m., DeSpain said, but no arrests were reported.

