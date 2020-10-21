 Skip to main content
Smash-and-grab burglar hits Far East Side convenience store, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A smash-and-grab burglar hit a Far East Side convenience store early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

The burglar used a large rock to shatter the glass front door of Kwik Trip, 4741 Lien Road, about 2:20a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

It appeared cigarettes were the burglar’s primary target, although the number stolen was not immediately known, DeSpain said.

