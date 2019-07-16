An ultralight plane piloted by a 61-year-old Madison man made an emergency landing in a Verona field Tuesday morning, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Ultralight planes are single-seat aircraft such as powered-parachutes, traditional fixed winged planes, trikes, amphibious aircraft and rotorcrafts, according to the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). A license or medical certificate is not required to fly an ultralight aircraft, EAA states.
The sheriff's office and Verona Police and Fire responded to the incident on Grandview Road in the town of Verona around 11:15 a.m.
The pilot meant to land at the Verona airport, but experienced engine trouble and had to land the plane in a farm field. He was uninjured.