Slow down: Madison to reduce speed limits along East Washington Avenue, John Nolen Drive

Madison will again cut speed limits on East Washington Avenue and other major roads in the weeks ahead, the latest push in the city's Vision Zero campaign aimed at curbing traffic deaths.

The posted speed on the portion of East Washington Avenue from Stoughton Road to Springs Drive will go down to 35 mph come Monday, July 25, the city said in a statement.

The stretch of road has seen four people killed in traffic crashes and another twelve people seriously injured, the city said.

"Lowering the speed limit on this stretch of roadway will make it safer for everyone who lives and travels in this area," said Yang Tao, the city's head of traffic engineering.

The new posted speed will be marked with temporary digital signboards and with eventual permanent signs.

Other speed limit reductions set for this year include

John Nolen Drive: Changed to 35 mph from 45 mph between North Shore Drive and Lakeside Street

Mineral Point Road: Changed to 35 mph from 40 mph between Whitney Way and the Beltline

Old Sauk Road: Changed to 30 mph from 35 mph from the Beltline to Westfield Road

Portage Road: Changed to 25 mph from 30 mph between East Washington Avenue to Hanson Road

Segoe Road: Changed to 25 mph from 30 mph between University Avenue and Odana Road

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway launched the Vision Zero campaign in 2020, with its stated goal being to eliminate traffic-related deaths and injuries by the end of the decade.

The program has seen speed limit reductions on other portions of East Washington Avenue, Whitney Way, Mineral Point Road and Park Street.