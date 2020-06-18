Slithery surprise: Police find 3 pythons in vehicle after rollover crash injures teen driver

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities got a slithery surprise when they responded to a rollover crash off of Highway 151 in the town of Blue Mounds on Wednesday night: three pythons in the vehicle.

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, Mount Horeb police, fire and EMS, and a MedFlight helicopter all responded to the single-vehicle rollover at 650 Highway 151 in the town of Blue Mounds shortly before 9 p.m., Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

A northbound 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old boy left the highway and rolled several times before coming to rest in the median, Schaffer said.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken by MedFlight to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Schaffer said.

Animal control was called after the three pythons were discovered in the vehicle, Schaffer said.

No further details were available on the pythons.

Northbound Highway 151 was closed for about 90 minutes.

