Slippery conditions cited as 3 injured, 1 critically, in Highway 14 crash, Rock County authorities say

Slippery conditions were a factor as three people were injured, one critically, in a crash early Sunday on Highway 14, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Rock County deputies were sent to Highway 14 and Burdick Road in the town of Janesville on a report of a 2-vehicles crash, with Evansville police and Janesville police and fire personnel also called, Capt. Mark Thompson said in a statement.

The investigation determined that a westbound truck driven by a 17-year-old Janesville boy lost control due to the slippery road conditions and began to slide sideways into the eastbound lane of traffic. An eastbound SUV driven by a 37-year-old Janesville woman then struck the truck in the eastbound lane, Thompson said.

The teen driver of the truck suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Janesville Mercy Hospital, and later transferred to University Hospital in Madison, Thompson said

The driver of the SUV and her two passengers — men ages 39 and 19 from Milton — were taken to Janesville Mercy Hospital for treatment of the injuries they suffered, Thompson said.

No names were released.

The crash, which closed Highway 14 about 90 minutes, remains under investigation, Thompson said.

