A burglar used a sliding glass door as the entry point into a Near West Side apartment early Saturday, with the sleeping occupants not waking during the break-in.
The burglary was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in an apartment in the 1300 block of West Dayton Street, Madison police said.
The apartment is home to five women, all in their early 20s. Nobody was injured.
"Several of the roommates were sleeping in the apartment at the time of the crime," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"No one awakened when it happened, but a roommate discovered the break-in around 9 a.m. and called police."
Three laptop computers and other items were taken in the burglary.
"In the past couple of years, there have been similar burglaries in that area, with thieves entering through sliding glass doors," DeSpain said.
No description of a suspect was given.