Several people were sleeping in an apartment in the 500 block of Northport Drive shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday when a bullet came whizzing through a patio door and ended up lodged in a wall — the second time in less than a week a bullet has been fired into a residence on the North Side, Madison police reported.

The bullet on Saturday nearly struck two teens sleeping in the living room, and if it had come through the wall, it could have struck a woman and 1-year-old child as they slept in a bedroom, police said in a news release.

The residents were shaken by the incident, with a 16-year-old girl telling an officer, "I could have been killed," the release states.

Police reported finding two shell casings in a traffic lane of Northport Drive, and the initial investigation indicates no one in the apartment was specifically targeted by the gunmen.

In the incident last Thursday, a Madison woman was struck by a bullet while sleeping in her North Side apartment, police said.

