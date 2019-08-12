Several people were sleeping in an apartment in the 500 block of Northport Drive shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday when a bullet came whizzing through a patio door and ended up lodged in a wall — the second time in less than a week a bullet has been fired into a residence on the North Side, Madison police reported.
The bullet on Saturday nearly struck two teens sleeping in the living room, and if it had come through the wall, it could have struck a woman and 1-year-old child as they slept in a bedroom, police said in a news release.
The residents were shaken by the incident, with a 16-year-old girl telling an officer, "I could have been killed," the release states.
Police reported finding two shell casings in a traffic lane of Northport Drive, and the initial investigation indicates no one in the apartment was specifically targeted by the gunmen.
Defense: Alleged victim in Quintez Cephus case 'organized' threesome; woman says 'absolutely not'
As the trial of former University of Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus (above right) opened Tuesday, the lines drawn by prosecutors and defense lawyers about what happened between Cephus and the two women he’s accused of sexually assaulting inside his apartment last year couldn’t have been much starker.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Drunk beat up 72-year-old man on Willy Street, Madison police say
A drunken man who interrupted two men talking on Williamson Street Sunday afternoon allegedly attacked a 72-year-old man and a younger man who came to the older man's aid.
Ernest Holley, 50, no permanent address, was arrested on tentative charges of aggravated battery of an elderly person, battery, and bail jumping, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Ex-boyfriend fired gun into air, nobody hurt, Madison police say
A man in an argument with his ex-girlfriend fired a gun into the air several times Tuesday night on the Southwest Side, with nobody hurt by the gunfire.
Benjamin Blunt, 40, Madison, was located and arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, being a felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Mineral Point man arrested on drug charges, police say
A Mineral Point man stopped by police for a parole violation was arrested Sunday when drugs were found in his car as well as his apartment.
Billy Conner, 42, was tentatively charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and other drug charges, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said.
Iowa County Sheriff's Office
Stolen SUV crashes into school bus on North Side, 17-year-old driver arrested
A stolen SUV crashed into the rear of a school bus on Madison's North Side Monday afternoon, with the 17-year-old driver found and arrested at a gas station.
Damontae Tillman was tentatively charged with auto theft, felony bail jumping, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and hit and run, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Hot night turned into hot fight on State Street, Madison police say
A hot summer night on State Street turned into a hot fight between two women leaving a bar, with police using pepper spray to quell the fight, one officer getting kicked in the groin while making arrests.
Sherrie Moore, 25, and Antanisha Branch, 22, both of Madison, were arrested early Sunday morning after fighting in the 500 block of State Street, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Wisconsin Dells man arrested for alleged 9th OWI, had three kids in car, sheriff says
A Wisconsin Dells man pulled over by police Saturday evening was arrested for his alleged ninth operating while intoxicated offense, this time with three minor-aged children in the car.
Andrew Smejkal, 35, was arrested at about 6:40 p.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 39/90 in the town of Pleasant Springs, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Man threatens woman Downtown, arrested on drug, gun charges, Madison police say
A Madison man who hit a woman with his car early Sunday morning, then made verbal threats, was arrested on drug and weapons charges.
Xavier White, 25, was taken into custody while resisting arrest at about 5 a.m. in the 200 block of West Lakelawn Place, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man viciously attacked in gas station lot, Sun Prairie police say
A man in a gas station parking lot was viciously attacked by another man in Sun Prairie, the victim getting stomped and kicked in the head multiple times before the suspect (above) fled on a hover board.
Image provided by Sun Prairie Police Department
Man looking for nice car to steal arrested on Near West Side, Madison police say
A man looking for a nice car to steal was arrested on Madison's Near West Side Thursday afternoon, standing next to a Lexus SUV with a brick close by.
Travion Kimball, 20, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, bail jumping and making threats to a law enforcement officer, Madison police said.
Police dog Allied helps arrest alleged scrap metal thieves, Madison police say
Police dog Allied was instrumental in finding an alleged scrap metal thief early Friday morning, one of two who went into an East Side scrapyard, seen on live-feed surveillance video.
Chase Mitchell, 25, no permanent address, and John Brilliott, 54, Baraboo, were arrested and tentatively charged with burglary, and Mitchell also tentatively charged with resisting for hiding in tall weeds before getting arrested.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Passenger from crashed stolen van turned himself in to Madison police
A passenger in a stolen van that crashed when the 16-year-old driver lost control on Monday turned himself in to Madison police on Wednesday.
Perion Carreon, 18, Madison, was tentatively charged with being a passenger in an auto being operated without the owner's consent and bail jumping, police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
