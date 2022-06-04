Slain Wisconsin judge John Roemer remembered as dedicated husband, man of the law

MAUSTON – The small community of Juneau County knew Judge John Roemer as a man who delivered food baskets to people on Christmas and pies at Thanksgiving.
When 4th of July fireworks came around, he stood at the entrance to his church's parking lot to greet those who came to see show at the "best spot" in town, recounted Pastor Chip Wilke.
And when Roemer's wife developed fatal cancer, he retired from the bench in 2017 to care for her.
"He was about just trying to reach the lost with the good news that Jesus is their savior from sin," said Wilke, who has been a pastor at Saint Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston since 2016.
"He was just a man very involved in the community, very involved in the church and dearly loved by a lot," Wilke remarked.
A circuit judge in Juneau County for 13 years and retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, Roemer, 68, was killed by a gunman in the early morning hours on Friday at the judge's home in the town of Lisbon, about four miles north of Mauston.
On Saturday, the Department of Justice identified the gunman as 56-year-old Douglas K. Uhde
Uhde, who had a list of other government officials he wanted to target, had been sentenced to six years in prison by Roemer in 2005 for armed robbery and other weapons charges.
Roemer's brazen killing has unsurprisingly rocked the tiny rural community he called home for so many years. Mauston, the county seat, has about 4,500 residents, though is just a quick northwest drive down Interstate 90 from the leisure and novelty attractions of Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton.
Chatter of Roemer's death floated Saturday morning throughout Mauston's storefronts and weekend farmer's market, held steps away from the Juneau County Courthouse where the judge once presided.
"It's kind of a real shock," said Timothy Cottingham, chair of the Juneau County Board.
A former bailiff and near thirty-year veteran of the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, Cottingham knew Roemer for years. Their working and personal relationship extended throughout Roemer's career path from public defender and assistant district attorney to the bench.
"He treated everybody real fair and equal," Cottingham said. "It seems like he would give the benefit of the doubt and try to help people out as much as he could."
"He did have quite a sense of humor too," the board chairman recalled. "Even in court, he had people laughing and stuff, helped take the tension away."
In the courtroom, Roemer went out of his way to explain sentencing decisions to defendants and why a judge has to follow the law, remembers Ray Feldman, a county supervisor who used to work with Roemer at a private law firm in the 1980s.
"He so often would say he hoped they would learn from their mistakes," Feldman said.
"Sort of the idealist all the way through his career," Feldman said.
Until Roemer's killing, violent crime in Juneau County was far and few between.
Cottingham said the county saw three homicides in all his years on the force. There was a pair of drug-related murders in recent years though, he said.
He doesn't recall any significant threats made against judges, attorneys of the local legal system either.
"It's a typical rural town in Wisconsin," Cottingham said. "It's tight-knit. All the people do know each other and are extremely friendly."
That tranquility was shattered on Friday, though, when Uhde entered Roemer's house on the 6100 block of Woodland Hills Road around 6:30 a.m. and fired two shots, the Department of Justice has said.
Another person in the residence, who a neighbor identified as one of Roemer's sons, fled to a nearby home and alerted law enforcement.
A Juneau County tactical team responded to the scene and tried to negotiate with Uhde. Authorities entered the home around 10:30 a.m. to find Roemer dead and Uhde in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Uhde is alive though in critical condition at a hospital as of Saturday afternoon, the Department of Justice said.
Wisconsin state troopers still had the entrance to Roemer's neighborhood blocked off on Saturday. Roemer's white home, which sits just off of Highway 58, had police tape lining its exterior and yard.
Roemer's 2005 conviction of Uhde came at the end of a lengthy series of court fights in the case, which began with an incident in August 2001. Uhde pleaded no contest in 2002, but then successfully got his plea withdrawan on appeal, according to online court records.
Roemer then reset his cash bail at $15,000 but reduced it to $10,000. Uhde represented himself in the case and got convicted once more.
Apart from his cases involving Uhde, Roemer presided over high-profile cases in his years on the bench.
In 2017, he presided over a case in which a Lyndon Station village president had been convicted of 22 counts of sexual assault. Roemer ruled that a juror was not credible and granted Donald Coughlin a new trial, in which he was convicted again.
In 2009, he sentenced a former Necedah religious leader for hiding the corpse of a follower who died from natural causes on her toilet.
In a statement on Saturday, Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler hailed Roemer as a judge who "made a tremendous difference in the lives of many people in Juneau County and elsewhere in the state."
"The state's judicial family is shocked and saddened by this tragedy," Ziegler said.
In his retirement letter to former Gov. Scott Walker, Roemer gave his thanks to the citizens of Juneau County and Wisconsin for "giving me this precious opportunity to serve as their circuit court judge."
"It is a responsibility that, at times, I can barely fathom," Roemer wrote.
Wilke, Roemer's pastor, was left remembering the judge as he prepared to officiate a wedding at his church on Saturday.
Getting emotional, Wilke detailed how he met with Roemer's two sons after Friday's tragedy, assuring them their father was now in heaven.
"They're confident that he's with Jesus too," Wilke said.
"Even as a judge that's dealt with things all his life, the tragedies, he still sees the grace of God in everything," the pastor said.