Slain Wisconsin judge John Roemer remembered as dedicated husband, man of the law

In 2009, he sentenced a former Necedah religious leader for hiding the corpse of a follower who died from natural causes on her toilet.

In a statement on Saturday, Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler hailed Roemer as a judge who "made a tremendous difference in the lives of many people in Juneau County and elsewhere in the state."

"The state's judicial family is shocked and saddened by this tragedy," Ziegler said.

In his retirement letter to former Gov. Scott Walker, Roemer gave his thanks to the citizens of Juneau County and Wisconsin for "giving me this precious opportunity to serve as their circuit court judge."

"It is a responsibility that, at times, I can barely fathom," Roemer wrote.

Wilke, Roemer's pastor, was left remembering the judge as he prepared to officiate a wedding at his church on Saturday.

Getting emotional, Wilke detailed how he met with Roemer's two sons after Friday's tragedy, assuring them their father was now in heaven.

"They're confident that he's with Jesus too," Wilke said.

"Even as a judge that's dealt with things all his life, the tragedies, he still sees the grace of God in everything," the pastor said.