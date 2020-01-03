You are the owner of this article.
Skyrocketing metal prices leading to catalytic converter thefts, police say

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

Skyrocketing prices of certain metals have resulted in an increase in catalytic converter thefts locally and around the country, Madison police reported.

Suspects are routinely targeting Toyota Prius models from 2007-09, police spokeswoman Lorie Anderson said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Madison police non-emergency dispatch number 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area

