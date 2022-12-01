Skateboarder injured, ticketed after collision with vehicle on Near West Side, Madison police say

A skateboarder was injured and then cited after colliding with a vehicle on the Near West Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

At about 11 p.m. Tuesday, the 19-year-old skateboarder was going down the hill of Vilas Avenue toward South Randall Avenue when he was unable to slow down at the intersection and a driver was unable to stop in time and they collided, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The driver helped the skateboarder into his vehicle and drove him to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Fryer said.

The skateboarder was issued a citation and the incident remains under investigation, Fryer said.