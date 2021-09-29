Sixth-grader at Oregon elementary school killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old in custody

An 11-year-old girl who was a student at Oregon's Forest Edge Elementary School died after being shot by a 15-year-old in a Fitchburg apartment Tuesday night, officials said.
Carolanah Schenk died at a local hospital after being shot at a two-story duplex in the 5100 block of Curry Court around 9:35 p.m., Fitchburg police Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement. A 15-year-old, who neighbors said lives at the same address, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide and taken to the Dane County Jail for booking, Hartwick said.
Police have no additional suspects.
Superintendent Leslie Bergstrom of the Oregon School District confirmed Schenk's death in an email to the Wisconsin State Journal. In a separate letter to district families sent Wednesday, Bergstrom offered mental health resources to those impacted by Schenk's passing.
"Our District Crisis Response Team is working together with staff and community members to provide whatever support is possible to the family and friends of Carolanah," Bergstrom wrote. "We all express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Carolanah."
The site of Tuesday evening's fatal incident is a short dead-end road lined with ranch homes and two-story rentals, empty lots and a landscaping business just west of Highway 18.
Though residents have tried to defuse tense situations themselves, the duplex where the 11-year-old lived had seen trouble with crime over the years, neighbors said.
"I just want to cry," said Scott Lesch, a 40-year resident of Curry Court who lives across the street from the duplex.
Lesch said Carolanah's family shared the small downstairs unit with another family, totaling seven people in the apartment. Lesch and other neighbors said the 15-year-old police have in custody lived with Carolanah.
Kari Holmes, who lives two doors down from the duplex, would see Carolanah walking through yards to school alongside a little boy from next door.
"It was nice that she had somebody in the neighborhood the same age," Holmes said.
The incident on Curry Court is the latest in a series of shootings this week that included a homicide in Madison Monday night that Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne has determined was in self defense.
Also Monday night, dozens of shots were fired between two vehicles as they drove through Fitchburg in the 4400 block of Sentinel Pass. No injuries or arrests have been reported from that incident.
Police asked that anyone with information on any of the incidents contact them at 608-270-4300, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.